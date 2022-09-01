As we wrap up a month dedicated to women, TshisaLIVE women have a candid conversation looking at some of the successful black women who have been on the receiving end of vitriol as a result of choosing to live their lives outside the lines drawn by society of how a woman ought to be or live.
TshisaLIVE looks back at how women such as Mihlali Ndamase, DJ Zinhle, Khanyi Mbau and Moneoa have been attacked or trolled for the decision they’ve made about who they love or how they love, how they approach parenting, family, marriage or career.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
LISTEN | Wrapping up women’s month with TshisaLIVE
Image: Via Instagram
As we wrap up a month dedicated to women, TshisaLIVE women have a candid conversation looking at some of the successful black women who have been on the receiving end of vitriol as a result of choosing to live their lives outside the lines drawn by society of how a woman ought to be or live.
TshisaLIVE looks back at how women such as Mihlali Ndamase, DJ Zinhle, Khanyi Mbau and Moneoa have been attacked or trolled for the decision they’ve made about who they love or how they love, how they approach parenting, family, marriage or career.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE
LISTEN | Boity talks about infiltrating & winning in male-dominated spaces
'It's really sad to watch' — Gigi Lamayne on women-on-women hate
LISTEN | Moneoa opens up about picking up the pieces after alleged abuse: ‘I felt like a hypocrite’
WATCH | Khanyi Mbau talks Dubai, love and if she’ll ever settle down
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos