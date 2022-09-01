Trevor Noah will never forget some of the lessons his late grandmother Frances “Gogo” Noah taught him.
On Instagram, he shared a clip in which he talked about the woman she was and what he had learnt from the 95-year-old.
“She gave me perspective. I think that was something she always did for myself, for my family; she put things into perspective.
“When you have lived for nine decades, the perspective you have on progress ... progressive ideas on improving your life as a person, whatever it may be, the perspective you have is a really interesting one,” said Trevor.
His followers empathised, sharing their experiences of their grandmothers.
“You are an amazing human being and that shows through your grandmom! I was so blessed to have grandmothers who taught me how to love and not be judgmental! I thank God every day that I was able to have them for 43 years," said one.
The Daily Show host, when mourning his grandmother in May, said she had passed away peacefully.
“Her house in Soweto wasn’t just a home, it was a refuge, a place where other women would come when they had no place to go, a place where members of the community would gather to pray together every week, a place where everyone was guaranteed to feel the love emanating from her mighty chest.
“I know many of you grew to love Gogo from afar and I thank you for the condolences and the blessings you’ve sent in her memory. I’ve cried all week celebrating the greatest 'movie' I’ve ever watched," Trevor said.
Trevor Noah remembers his gran four months after her death
Image: Getty Images
