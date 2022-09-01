×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | AKA responds to Nicole Nyaba claiming he 'ruined' her life

“I haven't heard from or spoken to her in over five years, but she's a sweet girl and I wish her all the best,” said AKA.

01 September 2022 - 07:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Rapper AKA reacts to Nicole Nyaba's claims that he ruined her life.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was shocked to learn his “ex-girlfriend”, video vixen and rapper Nicole Nyaba, has gone public with details of what transpired between them.

The two rappers' supposed relationship first made tabloid headlines after it was reported they were spotted together while AKA was dating Bonang Matheba and later, his baby mama DJ Zinhle — rumours he had frequently denied. 

In a recent tell-all interview with Gigi Lamayne on POV Podcast, Nicole explained she started “kicking it” with AKA when he claimed to be single in 2018. 

“He is a romantic guy but he's a devil and he's sneaky. And knowing what I know now I should’ve never trusted him, I should’ve never trusted him as a friend, as a lover, as anything.” 

Nicole said she was not looking to ever be in a private setting with AKA since the debacle, because she felt getting involved with him had had a negative impact on her career.

“He used my vulnerability at that time and my kindness ... When I think about it now there was no need for him to lie to me and make it seem like we're in a relationship when we're not.

“The worst thing about getting involved with him is that he set my career [back] five years ... There are certain things I could’ve accomplished since 2018 up until now and I couldn’t because he made it very impossible for me to even be around people,” she said.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE AKA, who is now dating rapper Nadia Nakai, said all he wished to say was: “I'm fairly surprised that I'm the topic of discussion that Nicole would choose to be speaking about me especially because I haven't heard from or spoken to her in over five years, but she's a sweet girl and I wish her all the best.”

Watch the video below:

