The actor died on March 13 2021 after suffering a stroke at home. He was 56.
In a bid to keep his memory alive, family and close friends gathered at Nu Metro Hyde Park to honour the star at a red- and black-themed premier on Sunday.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Menzi's widow Sikelelwa Ngubane said those who watched the documentary would learn more about his life, from young boy to household name, husband, father and friend.
“It will be an emotional journey for everyone, especially towards the end when I explain exactly how he passed ... It took me back to how he passed because he was at home ... it took me back to the point where I was so angry because there were a lot of things going on leading to my husband's death,” she said.
I loved his intensity: Zolisa Xaluva praises Menzi Ngubane
Zolisa Xaluva counts late thespian Menzi Ngubane among his greatest actors.
In a recent interview with Podcast Chill, the former Gomora actor said the likes of Vusi Kunene, Moshidi Motshegwa and Michelle Botes are the best in the business and that if Mzansi had a film industry, they would be stars.
Ngubane's long-awaited documentary, Ngubs — The Life and Times of Menzi 'Ngubs' Ngubane, is finally here.
“I loved Menzi Ngubane's intensity and commitment to every character he's ever played. I worked with the dude and got to see him do his thing. The thing about Menzi is, unlike most actors who just read their parts ... Menzi knew lines for next week. He never did anything in half measures. That's commitment.”
