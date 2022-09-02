Jamie-Lee Domburg on leaving 'Expresso' and venturing into radio

Wednesday on S3's Expresso morning show was a day of laughter, tears and reminiscing as Jamie-Lee Domburg bid farewell to her fellow hosts, Graeme, Ryle and crew members.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Jamie-Lee said this was not a sad exit for her because she understood the Expresso team would remain family and the door would always be open for a return.

“We were laughing until the last part of the show when I had to say goodbye and we just looked at each other and started crying. We couldn’t hold it together. It was lots of emotions even after the cameras stopped rolling, the entire production team came down and gave me a hug. It was very special.” she recalls.

Jamie-Lee took to her timeline sharing a heartfelt message to her fans.

Read the post below: