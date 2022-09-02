Jamie-Lee Domburg on leaving 'Expresso' and venturing into radio
Door remains for me to return, says morning show host
Wednesday on S3's Expresso morning show was a day of laughter, tears and reminiscing as Jamie-Lee Domburg bid farewell to her fellow hosts, Graeme, Ryle and crew members.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Jamie-Lee said this was not a sad exit for her because she understood the Expresso team would remain family and the door would always be open for a return.
“We were laughing until the last part of the show when I had to say goodbye and we just looked at each other and started crying. We couldn’t hold it together. It was lots of emotions even after the cameras stopped rolling, the entire production team came down and gave me a hug. It was very special.” she recalls.
Jamie-Lee took to her timeline sharing a heartfelt message to her fans.
Read the post below:
It's not the end of the road though, she assures her fans, her exit only marks the beginning of a new chapter for her to expand her career.
In early March, Jamie-Lee joined Heart FM as host of a weekday evening show and she plans to give that her all while capitalising on the digital space with Tik Tok and Instagram videos.
“You have to allow yourself space to grow into other avenues and I felt that this was the right time to do exactly that.
“I got into the radio space not too long ago and I want to immerse myself in that space and give it everything. I've dedicated myself to the craft of doing a morning show, and now I want to do the same with radio.”
She's excited to now be afforded more time with her son in the mornings.
Jamie-Lee says she is happy to take over from her mother, who for the past two-and-a-half years has helped her get her 3-year-old son prepped for school in the mornings.
“I haven't done a school run with my son, packing his lunch and preparing him for school. My mom was helping with that, so I'm looking forward to putting him in matching outfits,”