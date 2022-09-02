×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘That was just fake news’ — Mandla N says ‘The Black Door’ is here to stay

02 September 2022 - 07:00
Actor SK Khoza stars in 'The Black Door', the drama series Mandla N says is set to stay.
Actor SK Khoza stars in 'The Black Door', the drama series Mandla N says is set to stay.
Image: Instagram/ SK Khoza

The rumour that e.tv's steamy drama The Black Door has been canned is not true. 

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported The Black Door would not be renewed for a second season.

The Black Door cancelled. Sad news for #TheBlackDoor fans. The e.tv telenovela will not be renewed for another season,” he tweeted.

Black Brain Pictures creative director Mandla Ngcongwane told TshisaLIVE  it was all "fake news",

“Not at all. I also got that on social media. We are not getting cancelled and obviously the show is doing really, really well. We are the fastest growing show on the e.tv platform right now. Obviously  the commissioning editor and channel is very happy with us, so we are really excited about that. That was just fake news and rumours,” he said.

The adults-only drama, produced by Black Brain Pictures, premiered in April and has had Mzansi glued to their tellies. 

e.tv also told TshisaLIVE the rumours were “not true”.

“We have no idea where the tweet got the information,” said the channel's marketing and communications person Siyabonga Mposula.

The Black Door recently welcomed a new addition to its cast,  Sthembiso “SK” Khoza.

SK shared the news on his Instagram as he introduced his fans to his latest character.

“Meet Sabelo Cele aka #BEAST. He is cunning, calculating, very smooth with the tongue and can even sell ice to an Eskimo. He is on a serious and very dangerous mission. He's not what you think he is,” SK wrote.

Another star who had a cameo role on the drama series is media personality Mohale Motaung.

He played the role of Mo Jack, a patron at a strip club, in the risqué telenovela set in the high-class world of a pleasure dome brothel.

“The other characters I've played are very much reserved, not far from Mohale. But with this particular character I had to really step out of my comfort zone because I am a party man, I like the strip club. Mentally and emotionally, I had to prepare myself for that,” he told TshisaLIVE, while on a break in the UAE.

‘It’s sad’. SK Khoza reacts to rumoured beef with manager

"I’ve realised that doesn’t matter, my king, people will never talk when I’m doing great."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | Sexy moves & speedo shorts! Here's what SK Khoza’s 'The Black Door' character gets up to

"If you love what you do, you will never work in your life," said the actor, who seems to be having the time of his life on the set of e.tv's The ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

SK Khoza joins e.tv’s steamy show 'The Black Door'

"He is cunning, calculating, very smooth with the tongue and can even sell ice to an Eskimo."
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Mohale Motaung dishes on 'The Black Door' and plans to venture into production

"I had to really step out of my comfort zone."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Throwing shade at Katlego Maboe? Here’s why Hippo’s advert has tongues wagging TshisaLIVE
  2. Hippo vs OUTsurance: Court throws out bid to pull controversial ‘Katlego Maboe’ ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Rolex as a gift & fun times! Inside Khuli Chana's 40th birthday TshisaLIVE
  4. Anele Mdoda's production company and Primedia buy 'The Masked Singer' TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I am hanging on by a thread': Zoleka Mandela shares update and thanks SA for ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...
Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...