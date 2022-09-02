‘That was just fake news’ — Mandla N says ‘The Black Door’ is here to stay

The rumour that e.tv's steamy drama The Black Door has been canned is not true.
Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported The Black Door would not be renewed for a second season.
“The Black Door cancelled. Sad news for #TheBlackDoor fans. The e.tv telenovela will not be renewed for another season,” he tweeted.
Black Brain Pictures creative director Mandla Ngcongwane told TshisaLIVE it was all "fake news",
“Not at all. I also got that on social media. We are not getting cancelled and obviously the show is doing really, really well. We are the fastest growing show on the e.tv platform right now. Obviously the commissioning editor and channel is very happy with us, so we are really excited about that. That was just fake news and rumours,” he said.
The adults-only drama, produced by Black Brain Pictures, premiered in April and has had Mzansi glued to their tellies.
e.tv also told TshisaLIVE the rumours were “not true”.
“We have no idea where the tweet got the information,” said the channel's marketing and communications person Siyabonga Mposula.
The Black Door recently welcomed a new addition to its cast, Sthembiso “SK” Khoza.
SK shared the news on his Instagram as he introduced his fans to his latest character.
“Meet Sabelo Cele aka #BEAST. He is cunning, calculating, very smooth with the tongue and can even sell ice to an Eskimo. He is on a serious and very dangerous mission. He's not what you think he is,” SK wrote.
Another star who had a cameo role on the drama series is media personality Mohale Motaung.
He played the role of Mo Jack, a patron at a strip club, in the risqué telenovela set in the high-class world of a pleasure dome brothel.
“The other characters I've played are very much reserved, not far from Mohale. But with this particular character I had to really step out of my comfort zone because I am a party man, I like the strip club. Mentally and emotionally, I had to prepare myself for that,” he told TshisaLIVE, while on a break in the UAE.
‘That was just fake news’ — Mandla N says ‘The Black Door’ is here to stay
Image: Instagram/ SK Khoza
