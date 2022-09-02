×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Ami Faku has a song brewing with DJ Black Coffee

02 September 2022 - 14:28
Joy Mphande Journalist
Singer Ami Faku has got big plans.
Image: Instagram/ Ami Faku

Ami Faku has teased towards releasing a song with DJ Black Coffee. 

The singer had fans anticipating her collaboration with the Grammy award-winning DJ after she shared moments from her studio time with Black Coffee on her timeline

“Spent some time in the studio with Black Coffee. Excited to share this special project with you!!” she posted. 

A source told TshisaLIVE the song will be released on Friday, September 9.

Watch the video below:

Since winning The Voice SA competition, Ami's Faku's career has been seamless. 

At this year's SA Music Awards, the star was nominated for TECNO Music Video of the Year for her feature on Phakade Lami in collaboration with Nomfundo Moh and Sha Sha, as well as Record of the Year for her hit songs Abalele and Asibe Happy with Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa.

Despite her fame, Ami keeps a small circle of friends.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in a previous interview, Vth Season's Raphael Benza said she preferred to focus on music and not display her private life. 

“Ami  is one artist who does not really exist in social media. She is someone who guards her space and energy. If you've know her over the past two years you would know  she protects her space.”

