WATCH | Stop private messaging people on their posts, use DM, says Kelly Khumalo

Kelly Khumalo has had enough of “so-called” spiritual healers relaying sensitive information openly on social media posts.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer scolded some of her followers who had been leaving messages on her timeline, saying they needed to start using direct messages.

“There's this bad thing I've noticed on social media that when somebody has a message for somebody they decide to scream it out on the post. What are the DMs for? What you're doing is disrespectful.

“The gift is respected, umlayezo is respected ... when you see that you are unable to reach the person you are looking to give a message, go back to your ndumba, phathla and pray and ask your guides and theirs to help you relay your message,” she said.

Watch the full video below: