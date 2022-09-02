WATCH | Stop private messaging people on their posts, use DM, says Kelly Khumalo
Kelly Khumalo has had enough of “so-called” spiritual healers relaying sensitive information openly on social media posts.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer scolded some of her followers who had been leaving messages on her timeline, saying they needed to start using direct messages.
“There's this bad thing I've noticed on social media that when somebody has a message for somebody they decide to scream it out on the post. What are the DMs for? What you're doing is disrespectful.
“The gift is respected, umlayezo is respected ... when you see that you are unable to reach the person you are looking to give a message, go back to your ndumba, phathla and pray and ask your guides and theirs to help you relay your message,” she said.
Watch the full video below:
Over the years, Kelly has spoken openly about having a spiritual gift.
In a video posted on her Instagram account at the height of the pandemic and lockdown in 2021, Kelly spoke of the things she was feeling, summoning people to pray.
“If you know me very well, you would know that I am a very spiritual person and I have a gift, in terms of spirituality. I see things and I feel things and with so much that we are going through as a nation, I felt all sorts of things.
“One voice that was loud to me, was to ask people, plead with people, to pray and tell God exactly what we want from this situation, because he is the only person who can put an end to this,” she said.