WATCH | 'It's not Amandela Aweytoo, Amandla Stenberg'

US actress Amandla Stenberg found herself on the wrong side of South Africans when she mispronounced her Xhosa name in an interview last week.
However, if her TikTok videos are anything to go by, her pronunciation seems to have improved.
Two showing the actress trying to say her name with an African accent went viral on Monday, but the star set the record straight after noticing she was trending in Mzansi.
“I'm coming out here because I've seen people talk about how I pronounce my name and I want to get into the discourse because I've been thinking about these things a lot too, trust me.”
In the clip she says when she introduces herself, some people think her parents made a mistake when naming her by slipping "L in the name".
The Hate U Give actress says she understands the context of her name, its history and the weight it carries.
“My mom gave me this name because she wanted me to aspire towards embodying this concept, which I'm so grateful for. The thing is, she westernised my name because she didn't want me to struggle at school.”
Her pronunciation elicited these responses from South Africans.
“What bothers me the most is her overall pronunciation ... It's not “Hosa” or “Khosa”, it's Xhosa; and it's not “Zoowloo”, it's Zulu; and it's not “Amandela Aweytoo”, its Amandla Awethu. Everything is just wrong here,” tweeted one.
“I mean she didn't grow up in SA, so its understandable. We have South Africans who can't even pronounce Xhosa properly,” added another tweep.
