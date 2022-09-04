No walk in the park for TV producers, says Relebogile Mabotja

TV producer Relebogile Mabotja says working behind the scenes is harder than it looks.
The bubbly TV personality and actress is a director at Black Swan Media, which produced Miss SA 2022.
She spoke to TshisaLIVE about her experience on the other side of the cameras.
“My business partner Bruce Townsend and I had been pitching ideas to broadcasters for a while and no doors were opening. We would ask ourselves what could be wrong with our ideas? But then we got a call from the Miss SA team. They requested a meeting with us, saying we have been recommended.”
Relebogile said she had to be very careful not to drop the ball.
“I knew it’s not an awards show or music show but a pageant. I wanted my ideas to be part of it. Me being a feminist, I thought let’s make it a female-heavy team, you know, wanted to break boundaries and get SA excited again.”
When the final credits rolled she couldn't help but feel emotional.
“I was in tears. I couldn’t believe we had done it. We had an amazing team of people to work with. Producing something so big meant a lot of late nights, early mornings and very long days. We had to put in the work to come up with something so beautiful.”
The bubbly media personality also spoke about her SABC3 talk show, where she doubles as host.
“I get to talk to ordinary people with extraordinary stories, all of which are touching. I remember talking to a mother who lost her child and it reminded me, as a mother, to be grateful for life. It’s a humbling and educating project. I’ve also become more sensitive to others when discussing personal matters.”
She revealed that she has another bun in the SABC oven.
“It’s something I've never done before but I am excited about. I’ve been working on it quietly for the past few months. It’s like going back to school again. Stay tuned.”
