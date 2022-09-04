Zikhona Sodlaka on that 'DiepCity' character she played

Theatre and television actress Zikhona Sodlaka is grateful to have been part of DiepCity, a production she described as a well-oiled machine

The brains behind the telenovela Black Brain Pictures creative director Mandla Ngcongwane held a live Instagram interview on Tuesday with the actress who played the character of Detective Cebekhulu on the show.

Zikhona said playing her character was not difficult because the stories being told are those of South Africans and she drew her inspiration from watching ordinary South Africans every day. She said working with Mandla N was great because he is a director who knows what he is doing.

“Firstly let it be known that your passion on set is electrifying, people need to know that. I'm gonna bounce it right back to you again, working with you I only had a taste of how you work because you are such an experienced director you know what you're dealing with. You know who needs a push and a pull, who needs a nudge and who doesn't need a nudge.”

The 16th annual SA Film & Television Awards (Saftas) are here and Zikhona is nominated in the Best actress category in a telenovela for The Wife. But she was shocked to find out the awards are going to be virtual.