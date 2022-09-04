Zikhona Sodlaka on that 'DiepCity' character she played
Theatre and television actress Zikhona Sodlaka is grateful to have been part of DiepCity, a production she described as a well-oiled machine
The brains behind the telenovela Black Brain Pictures creative director Mandla Ngcongwane held a live Instagram interview on Tuesday with the actress who played the character of Detective Cebekhulu on the show.
Zikhona said playing her character was not difficult because the stories being told are those of South Africans and she drew her inspiration from watching ordinary South Africans every day. She said working with Mandla N was great because he is a director who knows what he is doing.
“Firstly let it be known that your passion on set is electrifying, people need to know that. I'm gonna bounce it right back to you again, working with you I only had a taste of how you work because you are such an experienced director you know what you're dealing with. You know who needs a push and a pull, who needs a nudge and who doesn't need a nudge.”
The 16th annual SA Film & Television Awards (Saftas) are here and Zikhona is nominated in the Best actress category in a telenovela for The Wife. But she was shocked to find out the awards are going to be virtual.
“It was really just a genuine disappointment at finding out that the one opportunity we have to celebrate each other at the same time, wasn't gonna happen, so I didn't know the facts I didn't know the reasons why it was not happening. The night represent an intense rapport and camaraderie and that we definitely look forward to when we are not on set.
It was announced in mid-August that DiepCity was coming to an end. Mandla N confirmed to TshisaLIVE the show would wrap up at the end of the second season in March 2023.
“The contract was supposed to be for one year, to stabilise the 8.30pm slot for Mzansi Magic, but it was so successful they gave us another year. Now we have so many other big things we're doing. For me the exciting part is what's coming next” he said.
“There's no regret. I'm a content creator, so obviously I've been through this with shows such as Lockdown and huge shows such as eHostela, and all sorts of things.”
