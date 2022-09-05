‘I’m in charge!’ — Cassper Nyovest diss track reaches half a mil views on YouTube

Rapper Cassper Nyovest says he is in charge of this whole hip-hop thing after his song reached a cool half mil.

Taking to his Twitter timeline recently, the rapper shared the YouTube screenshot of the video and its view count.

"#4stepsBack sitting on 518 0000 views in 2 days! I'm in charge. That's how #CassperReply,” he wrote.

Taking to his Twitter timeline recently, the star thanked his fans for allowing him to express himself artistically.

“I've been competing commercially for 10 years and we've had a lot of commercial success, the level many artists will never see. I don't need to make a song to survive any more, it feels so good. None of this would've been possible without your undying support. Thank you, Team Nyovest,” he tweeted.

Early in July the rapper got his fans talking when he came back to the rap game.