‘I’m in charge!’ — Cassper Nyovest diss track reaches half a mil views on YouTube
Rapper Cassper Nyovest says he is in charge of this whole hip-hop thing after his song reached a cool half mil.
Taking to his Twitter timeline recently, the rapper shared the YouTube screenshot of the video and its view count.
"#4stepsBack sitting on 518 0000 views in 2 days! I'm in charge. That's how #CassperReply,” he wrote.
Taking to his Twitter timeline recently, the star thanked his fans for allowing him to express himself artistically.
“I've been competing commercially for 10 years and we've had a lot of commercial success, the level many artists will never see. I don't need to make a song to survive any more, it feels so good. None of this would've been possible without your undying support. Thank you, Team Nyovest,” he tweeted.
Early in July the rapper got his fans talking when he came back to the rap game.
#4stepsBack sitting on 518 0000 views in 2 days! Im in charge ! That's how #CassperReply : https://t.co/hLvxoEfpdI pic.twitter.com/tLbgMdvL6l— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 4, 2022
Taking to Instagram, the businessman said he was back in the thick of things after he shared a young teaser.
He dropped some bars on a new track titled OOH AAH with the late Riky Rick and Ambitiouz Entertainment artist Fakaloice.
Big Zulu started the diss track era with a song titled 150 Bars, taking aim at Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Emtee, Stogie T, Nasty C, K.O and Nota Baloyi.
Since the release, K.O has responded to the track with Omega Freestyle.
Duncan also shocked fans when he released Umngcwabo in response to Big Zulu.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Big Zulu mocked the rappers with a picture of himself on a throne and the other artists below him.
“Aw kodwa nkosi yam omunye akanayo ngisho imali yokuthenga imbuzi ... ey isono leli Phara, kodwa ngizovele ngibe mfishane okwe khariya yakhe,” he posted.