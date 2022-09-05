×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'I've always chosen to do things that feel right' — Relebogile Mabotja reflects on her career

05 September 2022 - 08:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Actress Relebogile Mabotja on maintaining longevity in the entertainment industry.
Actress Relebogile Mabotja on maintaining longevity in the entertainment industry.
Image: Instagram/ Relebogile Mabotja

Relebogile Mabotja has been in the media and entertainment business for 17 years and has effortlessly evolved making major moves in the industry. 

The 702 host recently hosted the star-studded launch event of Thandiswa “King Tha” Mazwai's collaboration with Tastic as they celebrated the award-winning singer joining  the list of  iconic figures associated with the brand.

Thandiswa features on an exclusive Tastic Heritage pack as a result of the collaboration which will be available in-store nationwide from September 10.

While Relebogile says she does not consider herself an icon yet, the strides she's taken in the entertainment industry are evidence she is well on her way to becoming one. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Relebogile revealed her secret to maintaining longevity in her career. 

“Being true to yourself and being adaptable helps maintain longevity within the entertainment industry. Things are constantly hanging and you shouldn't box yourself in anything.” she said.

Having dabbled as a radio presenter, TV personality, voice-over artist, actress, producer and musical director through her company Lebotja Media, Black Swan and more, Relebogile says she hopes to also one day be recognised as an icon.

“What makes an icon is someone who transcends time that even long after they are gone, we still feel their words, sound and influence,

“I've always chosen to do things that feel right at the time despite money, whatever feels right.” she said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Actress Relebogile Mabotja on maintaining longevity in the entertainment industry.
Actress Relebogile Mabotja on maintaining longevity in the entertainment industry.
Image: Instagram/ Relebogile Mabotja

YOU MIGHT LIKE

'I never anticipated having to prepare for this moment​' - Relebogile Mabotja on Jamie Bartlett's death

" I have surrendered to what it is but it hurts like hell."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Relebogile Mabotja opens up about how she handles difficult topics on her show

"Being a mom, for example, has increased my capacity and that in itself has been inspiring," she said.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Relebogile Mabotja celebrates 200 episodes of telling 'real stories' on her talk show

Is there a new queen of TV talk shows? It sure looks that way.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Relebogile Mabotja opens up about 'breast feeding and long days on set'

Relebogile Mabotja opened up about her motherhood journey
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Hippo vs OUTsurance: Court throws out bid to pull controversial ‘Katlego Maboe’ ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 'It's not Amandela Aweytoo, Amandla Stenberg' TshisaLIVE
  3. Throwing shade at Katlego Maboe? Here’s why Hippo’s advert has tongues wagging TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Barber humbles DJ Sbu with his razor-sharp hair skills TshisaLIVE
  5. Gallo Record Company hits back at reports it owes City of Joburg R3m TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Violence flares up in Nyanga
WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...