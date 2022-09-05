Relebogile Mabotja has been in the media and entertainment business for 17 years and has effortlessly evolved making major moves in the industry.
The 702 host recently hosted the star-studded launch event of Thandiswa “King Tha” Mazwai's collaboration with Tastic as they celebrated the award-winning singer joining the list of iconic figures associated with the brand.
Thandiswa features on an exclusive Tastic Heritage pack as a result of the collaboration which will be available in-store nationwide from September 10.
While Relebogile says she does not consider herself an icon yet, the strides she's taken in the entertainment industry are evidence she is well on her way to becoming one.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Relebogile revealed her secret to maintaining longevity in her career.
“Being true to yourself and being adaptable helps maintain longevity within the entertainment industry. Things are constantly hanging and you shouldn't box yourself in anything.” she said.
'I've always chosen to do things that feel right' — Relebogile Mabotja reflects on her career
Image: Instagram/ Relebogile Mabotja
Having dabbled as a radio presenter, TV personality, voice-over artist, actress, producer and musical director through her company Lebotja Media, Black Swan and more, Relebogile says she hopes to also one day be recognised as an icon.
“What makes an icon is someone who transcends time that even long after they are gone, we still feel their words, sound and influence,
“I've always chosen to do things that feel right at the time despite money, whatever feels right.” she said.
Image: Instagram/ Relebogile Mabotja
