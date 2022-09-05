×

TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Barber humbles DJ Sbu with his razor-sharp hair skills

“I can smell the flowers, and they're highly appreciated”

05 September 2022 - 07:00
DJ Sbu said the flowers were highly appreciated.
Image: DJ Sbu/ Instagram

A fan humbled DJ Sbu when he showed his creativity and skills with a razer.

The barber, who goes by the name Vein Unity, honoured the music producer and entrepreneur by cutting an image of DJ Sbu's face in a client's hair.

Taking to his Instagram timeline DJ Sbu shared the snap, and even went the extra mile of wanting to bless the barber with gifts.

“Creativity at its best Vein Unity congratulations. I'm humbled for the love and bravery to have me on your head my brother. I can smell the flowers, and they're highly appreciated. May you be blessed in everything you touch,” he wrote.

In his mentions some of his followers were impressed with the fan's art.

“The flower smell like spirit neh? This is too dope,” commented Nota Baloyi. 

Meanwhile rapper Stilo Magolide wasn't feeling the grand gesture by the barber.

“I won’t lie it’s creative kodwa a serious face DJ Sbu behind your head is dangerous behaviour.”

Vein Unity took to his own Instagram timeline and said he was inspired by DJ Sbu.

“In honour of the best hustlers I personally look up to I could say many words about how you inspire me Mkhuluwa DJ Sbu, not just as the barber but as an entrepreneur. I'm also looking forward building my brand Veinrawyal Barbers like you did on Mofaya,” he wrote.

DJ Sbu is getting some good attention after he has been trolled for his looks — something he has laughed about earlier in August.

After the media personality recently shot up the trends list for letting his natural hair grow out, he shared a video on his Instagram timeline reacting to the comments.

“They say my beard is trending again. Guys, what's wrong with my beard and my hair? Do you guys love me any less?

“Apparently people are saying I don't bath. Guys, come on, please leave me alone. There are more serious things to discuss in this country. Leave my beard and hair alone.”

