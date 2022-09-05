Media personality K Naomi looked breathtaking when she walked down the aisle on Saturday to say “I do” to her husband Tshepo Phakhati.
The couple hosted close family and friends for their white wedding, six months after their traditional wedding ceremony following the birth of their first child together.
K Naomi's uncle, who is her father figure, handed over the bride.
Author Khaya Dlanga, singer Nandi Madida, radio personality Ayanda MVP and media personality Thato “TT” Mbha were among the stars spotted at the event.
“Waking up with a grateful heart. Thank you to everyone who made this weekend so special. The love, warmth and joy was all so beautiful. What a vibe,” K Naomi wrote on her Instagram story on Monday.
See some of the pictures below:
SNAPS | Dreamy — inside K Naomi’s beautiful white wedding
Image: Instagram/ K Naomi
See some of the pictures below:
Image: Instagram/ Nandi Madida
K Naomi has not ceased gushing over her happily ever after.
She has frequently taken to her timeline to speak about how consistent her hubby has been since their first date.
When celebrating Tshepo's birthday in March, K Naomi spoke of the love she has for her supportive man.
“To the father of my kids, my best friend, lover and husband. I’m extremely lucky to have you. Thank you for inspiring, encouraging and comforting me. Thank you for always finding joy in making me happy,” she wrote.
“I remember my fiancé saying this: 'Some day when you want to, and you feel my vibe, I will show you how a queen is meant to be treated.' This was before we even started dating and I didn’t want to give him the time of day. You’ve done exactly that from the day one,” she wrote in another post.
