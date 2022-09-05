Meanwhile rapper Stilo Magolide wasn't feeling the grand gesture by the barber.
SNAPS | Barber humbles DJ Sbu with his razor-sharp hair skills
“I can smell the flowers, and they're highly appreciated”
Image: DJ Sbu/ Instagram
A fan humbled DJ Sbu when he showed his creativity and skills with a razer.
The barber, who goes by the name Vein Unity, honoured the music producer and entrepreneur by cutting an image of DJ Sbu's face in a client's hair.
Taking to his Instagram timeline DJ Sbu shared the snap, and even went the extra mile of wanting to bless the barber with gifts.
“Creativity at its best Vein Unity congratulations. I'm humbled for the love and bravery to have me on your head my brother. I can smell the flowers, and they're highly appreciated. May you be blessed in everything you touch,” he wrote.
In his mentions some of his followers were impressed with the fan's art.
“The flower smell like spirit neh? This is too dope,” commented Nota Baloyi.
