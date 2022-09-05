Ma-E has come out to remind folks who the he is and his impact on South African hip hop.
The rapper's name was listed as number 15 on a blog's “Top 20 Worst South African rappers of all time” among L-Tido, iFani, Nadia Nakai, Da L.E.S and more.
Reacting to the claim, Ma-E, who was part of the local hip hop trio Teargas with K.O and Ntukza, said he felt disrespected by being mentioned in the list.
“The funny thing is y’all thinking this SA hip hop would have existed without Ma-E and Ntukza being part of the first generation that made this genre fashionable emakasi. Wow, the disrespect, They don’t call me Ma-Ezee does it for nothing. Fede S’saba Ganda Namanje.”
In another post, Ma-E said he felt whoever was responsible for the post needed a slap in the face for not recognising the sacrifices he's made over the years.
“I sacrificed and contributed a lot to SA hip hip to be disrespected by abafana abachel’ ingubo.”
‘Wow, the disrespect’ — Ma-E reacts to being labelled ‘worst rapper in SA’
Image: Via Ma-E's Instagram
Many of Ma-E's fans came to his defence, claiming whoever penned the list was merely trying to stir the pot.
Rapper Emtee also did not make light of the list, saying he was ready to take on whoever responsible for it.
“Disrespect @MaEzeeDoesIt. I’m on yo a**. On fonem,” he wrote.
