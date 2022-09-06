×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

#LivingHerTruth

PODCAST | The hardships & joys! Yaya Mavundla opens up about life as a transwoman

06 September 2022 - 08:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Transgender activist Yaya Mavundla on living her truth.
Transgender activist Yaya Mavundla on living her truth.
Image: Instagram/ Yaya Mavundla

Being a transactivist has amplified her voice and made her a force to be reckoned with and media personality and fashion entrepreneur Yaya Mavundla says all she strives for daily is to “live her truth”.

“My journey is to make sure that trans people are visible,” she  told TshisaLIVE. 

Growing up, Yaya recalls how supportive her family was of her as she's always showed up as herself without having had to “come out” or explain herself to anyone which, she says, is essential for a young child trying to find their place in the world.

Listen here: 

“I was never really a child who lived according to how they wanted us to do things ... I never had an issue because even at home they knew from a very young age, even at home, that this is who Yaya is.

“I think we need to educate or advise families instead of speaking to the young kid ... I think we should sensitise the family that should it happen they come across  a time where the child might seem different from other kids, this is how they should deal with things.”

Using her platform, Yaya wants to change the lives of other trans people so they can be afforded the same opportunities.

Fusing her passion for fashion with her activism, Yaya launched her first clothing line, Queer Comfort where 50% of the profits will assist black transwomen with access to hormones and education. 

“I know why trans people should have access to hormones, having come from that space. There are a lot of young trans people that look up to me ... I find that it's so sad that they are not prioritised. Because I believe any medication should be distributed equally.”

Yaya has made many impressive moves in 2022 and still has a lot in the pipeline to share with her followers both in and beyond Mzansi.

“I'm super excited with how the universe is really placing me in the spaces that I've always dreamt of ... being able to change somebody's life through my voice is something that means so much.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Nakhane: Black trans people have been treated as the scum of society for too long

The star was heartbroken by Muhlaysia Booker's death.
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Bruce Jenner begins transition into womanhood, removes photos of himself as man

Bruce Jenner has started removing images of himself as a man from his home as he begins his transition to a woman. Jenner has started trying to ...
TshisaLIVE
7 years ago

Caitlyn Jenner named one of Glamour magazine's Women of the Year

Caitlyn Jenner has been named as one of Glamour magazine's Women of the Year alongside Victoria Beckham and Reese Witherspoon. The I Am Cait star, ...
TshisaLIVE
6 years ago

Mohale Motaung slams ‘transphobic’ joke on MacG’s ‘Podcast and Chill’

Mohale Motaung found the jokes made by Sol and MacG distasteful
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Barber humbles DJ Sbu with his razor-sharp hair skills TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 'It's not Amandela Aweytoo, Amandla Stenberg' TshisaLIVE
  3. Hippo vs OUTsurance: Court throws out bid to pull controversial ‘Katlego Maboe’ ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Gallo Record Company hits back at reports it owes City of Joburg R3m TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Wow, the disrespect’ — Ma-E reacts to being labelled ‘worst rapper in SA’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'