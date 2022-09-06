Using her platform, Yaya wants to change the lives of other trans people so they can be afforded the same opportunities.
PODCAST | The hardships & joys! Yaya Mavundla opens up about life as a transwoman
Being a transactivist has amplified her voice and made her a force to be reckoned with and media personality and fashion entrepreneur Yaya Mavundla says all she strives for daily is to “live her truth”.
“My journey is to make sure that trans people are visible,” she told TshisaLIVE.
Growing up, Yaya recalls how supportive her family was of her as she's always showed up as herself without having had to “come out” or explain herself to anyone which, she says, is essential for a young child trying to find their place in the world.
“I was never really a child who lived according to how they wanted us to do things ... I never had an issue because even at home they knew from a very young age, even at home, that this is who Yaya is.
“I think we need to educate or advise families instead of speaking to the young kid ... I think we should sensitise the family that should it happen they come across a time where the child might seem different from other kids, this is how they should deal with things.”
Using her platform, Yaya wants to change the lives of other trans people so they can be afforded the same opportunities.
Fusing her passion for fashion with her activism, Yaya launched her first clothing line, Queer Comfort where 50% of the profits will assist black transwomen with access to hormones and education.
“I know why trans people should have access to hormones, having come from that space. There are a lot of young trans people that look up to me ... I find that it's so sad that they are not prioritised. Because I believe any medication should be distributed equally.”
Yaya has made many impressive moves in 2022 and still has a lot in the pipeline to share with her followers both in and beyond Mzansi.
“I'm super excited with how the universe is really placing me in the spaces that I've always dreamt of ... being able to change somebody's life through my voice is something that means so much.”
