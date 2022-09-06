“Don’t not sign a recording contract, especially with a major label. Trust me you’ll regret signing with them. Rather stay indi (independent) until things come together. Lastly, if a label offers to buy you something big like a car or a house, decline that offer and take the cash instead.”
Music producer Makwa ‘regrets’ letting record label make decisions for him
‘Don’t not sign a recording contract, especially with a major label. Trust me you’ll regret signing with them’
Image: Twitter/ Makwa
Music producer Makwa regrets letting a record label make decisions for him when he was a signed artist.
Taking to his Twitter timeline recently, he opened up about the time he made a big mistake.
“The biggest mistake when I got signed was to let the label make decisions for me. I believe I should’ve known better. Letting the label choose for me where I stay was the biggest f**k up for me,” he wrote.
In a separate tweet, he explained and urged his followers to think twice before signing.
“Don’t not sign a recording contract, especially with a major label. Trust me you’ll regret signing with them. Rather stay indi (independent) until things come together. Lastly, if a label offers to buy you something big like a car or a house, decline that offer and take the cash instead.”
Prince Kaybee aired grievances about his record label Universal Music SA but later reached an agreement with them after they had trouble landing on the same page about a few issues.
He claimed he was being sabotaged and shared his thoughts about possibly leaving the record label, Prince Kaybee told TshisaLIVE.
“It’s a bit of a back and forth. I’m very close with the MD of Universal even before I signed the contract — very close friend — so the problem is not him. There are people he sends instructions to and some people don’t do their work. The middle people are the ones who I’m fighting with but I had to voice out so the message can get to him,” he said.
