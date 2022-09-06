×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

POLL | Would you ever use love potion to ‘strengthen’ your relationship?

06 September 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Patricia 'Gogo Skhotheni' Motsoeneng has sparked debate about spirituality.
Patricia 'Gogo Skhotheni' Motsoeneng has sparked debate about spirituality.
Image: Instagram/ Gogo Skhotheni

Patricia 'Gogo Skhotheni' Motsoeneng's comments on love muti have sparked debate, with some people claiming it works and others saying it is a waste of time.

Gogo Skhotheni has been outspoken on African spirituality and practices, and told TshisaLIVE she has done an isdliso ritual to keep her love strong.

“I had to [give him isdliso] because he had his jealous thing. I had to cool him down so he can still understand that I still call the shots ... Also, they have to get along, so I can't do that without using umuti at the end of the day,” she said, referring to her second husband.

She said it was not starting new love but strengthening the love that is already there.

“You're just adding spice. It's like cooking meat and then you spice the meat.

“You're putting a stamp to make sure it's a lifetime thing, because I don't want to go out of it any more. It's not like you're giving someone something they don't know; they have that love, but you make it strong so it doesn't leave.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Tokoloshe & dark magic secrets, Gogo Skhotheni leaves nothing unsaid on DJ Sbu’s podcast

"A 'Tokoloshe' comes from us killing you first," said the reality TV star and sangoma.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Man who murdered girlfriend and her mother says he was under 'love spell'

Lesotho national Moshoeshoe Falatsa, 34, was convicted of the October 2020 murder of two women at Tienbank village, in the district of Sterkspruit.
News
2 months ago

Inside Zodwa's 'love potion' perfume: They wanna be like me, now they can smell like me

Zodwa says it is going to smell "like a white woman".
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Get lit. You might come to know the Ponzi schemes who stole your dreams

John Vlismas casts (a little) light in our darkness.
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Barber humbles DJ Sbu with his razor-sharp hair skills TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 'It's not Amandela Aweytoo, Amandla Stenberg' TshisaLIVE
  3. Hippo vs OUTsurance: Court throws out bid to pull controversial ‘Katlego Maboe’ ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Gallo Record Company hits back at reports it owes City of Joburg R3m TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Wow, the disrespect’ — Ma-E reacts to being labelled ‘worst rapper in SA’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'