Patricia 'Gogo Skhotheni' Motsoeneng's comments on love muti have sparked debate, with some people claiming it works and others saying it is a waste of time.
Gogo Skhotheni has been outspoken on African spirituality and practices, and told TshisaLIVE she has done an isdliso ritual to keep her love strong.
“I had to [give him isdliso] because he had his jealous thing. I had to cool him down so he can still understand that I still call the shots ... Also, they have to get along, so I can't do that without using umuti at the end of the day,” she said, referring to her second husband.
POLL | Would you ever use love potion to ‘strengthen’ your relationship?
Image: Instagram/ Gogo Skhotheni
Patricia 'Gogo Skhotheni' Motsoeneng's comments on love muti have sparked debate, with some people claiming it works and others saying it is a waste of time.
Gogo Skhotheni has been outspoken on African spirituality and practices, and told TshisaLIVE she has done an isdliso ritual to keep her love strong.
“I had to [give him isdliso] because he had his jealous thing. I had to cool him down so he can still understand that I still call the shots ... Also, they have to get along, so I can't do that without using umuti at the end of the day,” she said, referring to her second husband.
She said it was not starting new love but strengthening the love that is already there.
“You're just adding spice. It's like cooking meat and then you spice the meat.
“You're putting a stamp to make sure it's a lifetime thing, because I don't want to go out of it any more. It's not like you're giving someone something they don't know; they have that love, but you make it strong so it doesn't leave.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
WATCH | Tokoloshe & dark magic secrets, Gogo Skhotheni leaves nothing unsaid on DJ Sbu’s podcast
Man who murdered girlfriend and her mother says he was under 'love spell'
Inside Zodwa's 'love potion' perfume: They wanna be like me, now they can smell like me
Get lit. You might come to know the Ponzi schemes who stole your dreams
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos