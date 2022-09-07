×

TshisaLIVE

Mohale Motaung laughs off ‘cleansing ceremony’ rumour

07 September 2022 - 08:00
Mohale Motaung said he was celebrating a new venture he will announce soon.
Image: Showmax

Media personality Mohale Motaung has denied having a cleansing ceremony at his home last weekend.

Despite his snaps going viral and reports stating the star had one, he told TshisaLIVE they were celebrating something big that's in the pipeline for the Motaungs.

“People assumed it was a cleansing ceremony. I was celebrating a new venture my family is starting so it was a celebration of that."

When TshisaLIVE asked about the new venture, he said in due course he will let Mzansi know.

“Not yet, but as soon as I have the permission to do so I will. I think around next week.”

Taking to his Instagram timeline he shared pictures of the celebratory moment and thanked his beloveds for support

“Phezolo ibisisiqalo sobomi obutsha.Ndithi mandithathe elithuba ndibulele izithandwa zam ngoku ndixhasa. Ndibamba ngazo zozibini,” he wrote.

He is the ambassador of multiple brands, a radio presenter and now a businessman.

He recently launched the Sebata Tote Bag, a collaboration between Elahom and Inga Atelier.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the Durban July, Mohale said for his next venture he needed to make sure he knew what he was getting himself into.

“I'm having a collaboration with Inga Atelier. They make leather goods from belts to bags to hats and everything leather. The idea came about because I'm always carrying a bag and I've always wanted to sort of create my own masterpiece of what I think is a carry all bag for males specifically. A a lot of males don't want to carry bags because they associate a bag with females, so its kind of cool to create things that males can carry and use.”

He said he was starting slowly to test the markets and how they'll respond to the venture, and if he gets the green light he'll go all the way.

