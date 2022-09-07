Thuso Mbedu and ‘The Woman is King’ c0-stars look amazing on the cover of ‘Essence’
Thuso Mbedu has Mzansi beaming with pride after appearing on the recent digital cover of Essence magazine alongside her co-stars in the long-awaited film The Woman is King.
The historical film centres around an all-female warrior unit which protected the west African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century. The film is expected to launch this month.
The actress graces the cover alongside Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and Adrienne Warren.
The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.
“My biggest take away is that I really am stronger than I think, believe or allow myself to be, that there is a greatness that you saw that I have not been allowed to see in myself that I need to take in. I thank you for seeing me. Because even now I don’t think I see myself,” she told Essence when speaking about Gina and Viola.
The film also features John Boyega and SA actors Zozi Tunzi and Siv Ngesi,and even has award winning composer Lebo M playing a hand.
Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake, who works as the composer for the film for which Terence Blanchard is the main composer, told TshisaLIVE he was honoured to be considered for the project.
“To be considered for a project as special as this is exciting in many ways and a first for me. I haven't worked with a black film composer, which I'm excited about, and it's a film that's so timely with such amazing talent, especially from SA and produced by Viola Davis. It is so special for me,” he said.
Miss Universe 2019 Zozi revealed she would make her acting debut in the film.
“I am so honoured and excited to announce I have been cast for the film The Woman King (@womankingmovie). It is a completely new world and first time experience for me so I enter it with the utmost respect and humility. Forever grateful and looking forward," she wrote.