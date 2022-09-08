×

TshisaLIVE

Focalistic bags 'Best Southern African Artiste Of The Year' the 15th Headies Awards

08 September 2022 - 06:00
Focalistic bags an international award
Image: SUPPLIED

Focalistic is glad to have bagged an international award. 

He won Artiste of the Year at the 15th Headies Awards which are global awards for Afrobeats Music, which were held in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Taking to his Twitter timeline recently he thanked God for the milestone.

"Blessings on Blessings Dankie Modimo! Dankie Squad Sa Maradona. More Music on the way," he tweeted

He was nominated alongside Grammy award winner DJ Black Coffee, DJ Tarico, Elaine, Sha Sha, and Jah Prayzah, the singer of Ke Star came out on top.

The Headies, formerly known as the Hip Hop World Awards, is a music awards program created in 2006 by the Nigerian Hip Hop World Magazine.

Focalistic has been taking strides overseas. As one of the most popular amapiano stars in Mzansi, he's received many opportunities beyond the country's borders and built relationships with international stars too.

"I just became the first South African artist in my time to perform at the 02 Arena!! London Champion Sound gave me goosebumps!! Blessings Davido !! I’m inspired!! Gotta make sure I host one show here 2024," he tweeted.

Apart from his music, Focalistic said being himself has granted him opportunities to travel across the world and kept his audience captivated. 

“In the world that's the only thing that stands out — being yourself — the power of being you... but the craziest part is it's hard to be yourself.” he told TshisaLIVE.

Though Focalistic mostly raps in vernacular, that has not stopped him from appearing on a Times Square billboard.

“It's also crazy that saying Ase trap ke pina tsa ko Kasi ... one can end up in Times Square, I think for me that's crazy!” 

