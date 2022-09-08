'I have always identified as a woman but never embraced it' — Selbeyonce Mkhize talks about her journey

Undoubtedly one of KZN's most loved radio presenters as the host of the Ukhozi FM drive-time show Selby ‘Selbeyonce’ Mkhize's bubbly and charismatic personality has made her a force to be reckoned with.
While previous articles refer to Selby as “openly gay” the media personality now identifies as a woman.
'I think I have always identified myself as a woman, it’s just that I have never embraced it as much. Also there was a lot of confusion that was going on. I was not really comfortable about it,” she admitted to TshisaLIVE.
Having recently charted the Twitter trends after appearing on Khanyi Mbau's Roast, Selby is no stranger to other media and has had cameos on Uzalo and Generations.
Coming up in the entertainment industry, Selby said she had continuously had to deal with people who were convinced she was undergoing surgery to become more feminine.
Seeing women like activist Yaya Mavundla, “who work day in and day out making sure that our sisters are visible”, has had her boldly amplify her voice despite the cyberbullying she experiences.
“I get backlash every day, which I have become used to by now, but that does not make it OK. What has also made helped me live boldly was seeing other trans women living their truth, and standing up for what they believed in.”
She hopes her journey will have an impact on eradicating homophobia so the next generation doesn't have to deal with what she's had to face daily.
“Homophobia is something I would like to see change. But by the looks of things we have a long way to go. And also I have now seen homophobia as a sickness.”
Winning DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards' Favourite Radio Personality has proved that representation is important.
“As someone who is extremely talented and fought to get on top, I had to prove I was worthy with each and every single gig I get.”
She now hopes to showcase her skills more on the small screen and inspire others on the same journey.
“More acting? Yes please. TV presenting? Yes, yes, yes, please. We will look at the behind-the-scenes stuff once I have truly made my mark.”
