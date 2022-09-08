Jesse Clegg's wife Dani dies after battle with cancer
“She was diagnosed with cancer last year and fought with incredible courage and grace until the end.”
Jesse Clegg's wife, Dani Cooperman, has died.
The singer, son of legendary musician Johnny Clegg, took to his Instagram timeline on Thursday revealing the news to his followers.
Jesse revealed that his wife, with whom he has a one-year-old daughter, succumbed after a year-long battle.
“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of my beautiful Dani. She was diagnosed with cancer last year and fought with incredible courage and grace until the end.
“Her soul has moved on to its next great adventure and she is now at peace. She will be dearly missed by her family and the many lives that she touched. She was the love of my life and an incredible mother to our daughter, Mylah. Her beautiful spirit lives on in her. Go well my love, I’ll see you on the other side,” he wrote.
Condolences have flooded his timeline, with some celebrities sharing tributes.
“Strength to you and family my brother,” wrote DJ Black Coffee.
“Sincere condolences Jess. Sending you love. Lovely Dani we will miss your kind heart and your spirit for adventure,” Kim Engelbrecht wrote.
“All our hearts and prayers with this wonderful man today. Our deepest condolences for the loss of beautiful and bubbly Dani. She shines through Mylah who is so lucky to have you as her daddy. Our brother in music and in life. We are right beside you champion,” Karen Zoid wrote.