×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Makhadzi pulling out all the stops for Limpopo show

08 September 2022 - 12:30
Musician Makhadzi is finally having her one-woman show in the province where it all started for her.
Musician Makhadzi is finally having her one-woman show in the province where it all started for her.
Image: Instagram/Makhadzi

After touring internationally and solidifying her presence in the continent, Makhadzi is taking it back to where it all started for her. 

The Limpopo musician has announced her one-woman show on October 1 in Makhuvha Stadium in Thohoyandou.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Makhadzi said she plans to give her people a show they deserve.

“I’m humbled and very excited to be hosting a show in my hometown. It’s always been one of my goals to do so and give my people back home a show they will always remember.

“The process was a lot easier compared to my previous experiences. Having that one-woman show at my hometown was motivation enough and I want to make sure I deliver and give my people a show they deserve.”

The star is expected to visit a home she adopted that takes care of children with special needs.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the spokesperson for the show and MD of Open Mic Productions, Nkateko Maluleke, said they are looking forward to the event.

“She has taken over the world and triumphed. Now it’s time for her people to witness the magic live in their backyard. We, at Open Mic, are proud of Makhadzi’s achievements and are all the way behind her, ensuring that her star is forever shining.”

Makhadzi plans to make it a proudly Venda celebration incorporating the culture and the dances (tshikona and tshigombela) into her show.

This show will be her second one-woman show. She held one in Botswana earlier this year where she sold-out the venue.

The “homecoming event” is hot on the heels of her international tour in Canada and the UK. 

Makhadzi, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, had her humble beginnings performing in the streets before becoming the international star she is today.

“It was a dream come true compared to where I started, because I started straight from the streets, not knowing I will go international. So I can't really say I made it, because I still have a long way to go, but for me to travel internationally, it shows the world is waiting for Makhadzi. People are really appreciating my work because that is why God is making it for me to travel overseas.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

‘I remain the queen of my work’ — Makhadzi on her performance at the Samas

Makhadzi fixes her crown after her performance was cut short at the Samas.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘The Samas fell off’ — Tweeps reckon the awards show missed the mark

"The standard has really gone down the drain," one tweep said about the Samas event.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

R150k to party with Makhadzi: Here’s how much it will cost to book Mzansi’s faves this summer

Here is how much it could cost you to book a performance from your favs.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

SNAPS | Makhadzi returns home from UK tour to overflowing love from fans

"People are really appreciating my work because that is why God is making it for me to travel overseas," said an emotional Makhadzi upon return to SA ...
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Barber humbles DJ Sbu with his razor-sharp hair skills TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Cassper Nyovest parties with Busta Rhymes and Dave Chapelle TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘I’m in charge!’ — Cassper Nyovest diss track reaches more than 500K views on ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Tokoloshe & dark magic secrets, Gogo Skhotheni leaves nothing unsaid on ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Wow, the disrespect’ — Ma-E reacts to being labelled ‘worst rapper in SA’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'