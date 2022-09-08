Makhadzi pulling out all the stops for Limpopo show

After touring internationally and solidifying her presence in the continent, Makhadzi is taking it back to where it all started for her.
The Limpopo musician has announced her one-woman show on October 1 in Makhuvha Stadium in Thohoyandou.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Makhadzi said she plans to give her people a show they deserve.
“I’m humbled and very excited to be hosting a show in my hometown. It’s always been one of my goals to do so and give my people back home a show they will always remember.
“The process was a lot easier compared to my previous experiences. Having that one-woman show at my hometown was motivation enough and I want to make sure I deliver and give my people a show they deserve.”
The star is expected to visit a home she adopted that takes care of children with special needs.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the spokesperson for the show and MD of Open Mic Productions, Nkateko Maluleke, said they are looking forward to the event.
“She has taken over the world and triumphed. Now it’s time for her people to witness the magic live in their backyard. We, at Open Mic, are proud of Makhadzi’s achievements and are all the way behind her, ensuring that her star is forever shining.”
Image: Instagram/Makhadzi
Makhadzi plans to make it a proudly Venda celebration incorporating the culture and the dances (tshikona and tshigombela) into her show.
This show will be her second one-woman show. She held one in Botswana earlier this year where she sold-out the venue.
The “homecoming event” is hot on the heels of her international tour in Canada and the UK.
Makhadzi, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, had her humble beginnings performing in the streets before becoming the international star she is today.
“It was a dream come true compared to where I started, because I started straight from the streets, not knowing I will go international. So I can't really say I made it, because I still have a long way to go, but for me to travel internationally, it shows the world is waiting for Makhadzi. People are really appreciating my work because that is why God is making it for me to travel overseas.”
