Sli Nodangala opens up about her spiritual awakening and why she didn’t go the ubungoma route

Seasoned actress Slindile Nodangala was in high spirits when she shared the spiritual journey she started a few years ago with her followers.

Taking to her Instagram live she detailed how she had lived for other people and how finding and grounding herself had been a difficult process she had to get used to.

She said she had to learn to let go of the things she was attached to and how the grace of God had cleansed her even though she had thought it impossible.

“After people leaving because of your awakening, you would stare at your phone in disbelief of the moment you find yourself in and the phone is dead quiet and you are all alone and that’s when the journey begins. You are not going crazy when you feel that way.

“I sometimes laugh at someone who asks why I didn’t go thwasa. With me God put a bible in my lap, he didn't take me somewhere. I don’t know how the bible landed on my lap though.As much as I went to church the bible was not my thing . The bible landed on my lap when I was going through a spiritual awakening. I bought my own bible, that is personally mine, in 2020.”

Rapper and pastor Mr Selwyn told TshisaLIVE his journey was always going to unfold the way it had.

For the rapper, there is no separating hip-hop and his pastoral calling. The two marry each other in his purpose and in the message he wants to spread.

“I already knew that I was sent to send a message to people while doing hip-hop. That’s what hip-hop is - predominantly me expressing myself, relating it to people who will relate.So I didn't know it’s going to be Jesus-centred. I had no clue but I found that I love the message of purpose, I love the message of you finding yourself.”