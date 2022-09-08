Stressing about the Justin Bieber concert? You'll get a 'full refund' if he cancels his SA tour

Big Concerts says ticket holders for Justin Bieber's scheduled shows will receive a “full refund” if the SA leg of the Justice World Tour is cancelled.

This comes after the Canadian singer announced he is taking a break from the tour to focus on his health.

Bieber is set to perform in Cape Town on September 28 and at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on October 1.

The singer said the last six live shows he performed took a toll on him.