Stressing about the Justin Bieber concert? You'll get a 'full refund' if he cancels his SA tour

08 September 2022 - 09:00
Justin Bieber says the world tour has taken its toll on his health.
Image: Reuters

Big Concerts says ticket holders for Justin Bieber's scheduled shows will receive a “full refund” if the SA leg of the Justice World Tour is cancelled.

This comes after the Canadian singer announced he is taking a break from the tour to focus on his health.

Bieber is set to perform in Cape Town on September 28 and at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on October 1.

The singer said the last six live shows he performed took a toll on him.

After his announcement, Big Concerts issued a statement assuring South African fans.

“We all wish Justin a speedy recovery and admire his decision to put his health first. We can’t wait to see him back on the road and we’re standing by for further updates which we will share with you as the SA dates approach.

“If the South African leg of the tour gets cancelled, all ticket holders will receive a full refund. Please keep an eye on our social pages for more updates,” said Big Concerts.

This is not the first time Bieber has cancelled his tour this year.

Earlier this year, he went public about his battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome which resulted in his face being partially paralysed.

“As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour. After resting and consulting my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour,” said Bieber.

