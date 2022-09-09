Five minutes with rising star and 'Idols SA' season 18 top 12 contestant Noxolo

As the Idols SA top 10 announcement draws nearer, Noxolo Mthethwa, who is one of the season 18 top 12 contestants, is happy to have made it this far into the show.
She's been singing since she was five years old after her father introduced her to music.
On Sunday, the singer got to live out her childhood dream of showcasing her talent alongside renowned songstress Kelly Khumalo.
“Performing with Kelly Khumalo was amazing. It was frightening at first, but I had to connect with her because she is such a powerhouse,” she told TshisaLIVE.
The 25-year-old from Durban spoke of receiving great advice about her music career from the Empini hitmaker.
“She encouraged me to be myself, be strong and bold in my character and the music I want to pursue in future.”
Noxolo spoke to TshisaLIVE about her journey since joining the competition.
How does it feel having made this far in the show?
“Having to make it this far in the competition, for me, is very humbling. I never said I'd make it this far, but because I've worked hard and told myself I have to enjoy the journey and focus, that's the one thing that helped me to be where I am now.”
Looking back on your journey in the competition, did you expect to you make it this far?
“I have been putting in the work and I've been telling myself I have to enjoy the journey to make it this far.
How do you prepare for your performances? Do you get nervous when on stage?
“Most of the time I get nervous when I go on stage. I prepare my performances by preparing, practising and resting enough and getting myself prepared mentally, physically and spiritually.”
What do you think makes you stand out from the rest of the contestants?
“I think it's that I'm an emotional singer. I like to connect with my audience and music, I'm all about connections and making sure people connect with me whenever I sing.”
Beyond music, what else do you plan to pursue in the entertainment industry after you've gained stardom?
“Music has always been that one thing I wanted to do from a young age, but I also like presenting, even though I'm shy. I want to speak and connect with people.”
Five minutes with rising star and 'Idols SA' season 18 top 12 contestant Noxolo
Image: Supplied
