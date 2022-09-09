SNAPS | ‘So beautiful’ — K Naomi’s third wedding looks knock the air out of fans
It’s wedding season for the Phakhatis and they have been serving Mzansi content galore, with not one but three wedding ceremonies.
K Naomi and her husband, Tshepo Phakhati, recently completed their nuptials six months after their two traditional and one white wedding ceremonies following the birth of their first child.
On Saturday, the media personality shared images from her white wedding, where her uncle, who is her father figure, handed her over.
She also shared images from their Umabo ceremony, where she was welcomed into the Phakhati family.
“My DMs and WhatsApp are filled with so many beautiful messages, many of them mentioning God. Only He made this happen... Thank you for all the wishes and heartwarming messages,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.
Take a look at the images below:
K Naomi has not stopped gushing over her happily ever after.
She has frequently taken to her timeline to speak about how consistent her hubby has been since their first date.
When celebrating Tshepo’s birthday in March, K Naomi spoke of the love she has for her supportive man.
“To the father of my kids, my best friend, lover and husband. I’m extremely lucky to have you. Thank you for inspiring, encouraging and comforting me. Thank you for always finding joy in making me happy,” she wrote.
“I remember my fiancé saying this: ‘Some day when you want to, and you feel my vibe, I will show you how a queen is meant to be treated.’ This was before we even started dating and I didn’t want to give him the time of day. You’ve done exactly that from day one,” she wrote in another post.