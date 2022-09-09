SNAPS | ‘So beautiful’ — K Naomi’s third wedding looks knock the air out of fans

It’s wedding season for the Phakhatis and they have been serving Mzansi content galore, with not one but three wedding ceremonies.

K Naomi and her husband, Tshepo Phakhati, recently completed their nuptials six months after their two traditional and one white wedding ceremonies following the birth of their first child.

On Saturday, the media personality shared images from her white wedding, where her uncle, who is her father figure, handed her over.

She also shared images from their Umabo ceremony, where she was welcomed into the Phakhati family.

“My DMs and WhatsApp are filled with so many beautiful messages, many of them mentioning God. Only He made this happen... Thank you for all the wishes and heartwarming messages,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

