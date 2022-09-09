This is not the first time Dr Malinga has faced trouble. He survived a car crash in December.
Taking to his socials, he narrated the accident in a video he made on the scene. He walked around shooting the aftermath of the accident that almost claimed his life.
“Hey guys, I nearly died. I was driving from Motetema and then going to my resort in Soshanguve. I was driving from Motswako Lounge because I was performing there.
“Some guy entered from nowhere. I tried to hold my brakes, but just like that, accident. My car spun but I'm still alive.”
WATCH | Dr Malinga breaks down on 'Podcast and Chill' over repossessed assets
“They took my things in winter,” said the musician.
Image: Instagram/ Dr Malinga
Musician Dr Malinga broke down when he recalled how no-one helped him when his possessions were seized by the SA Revenue Service.
The producer confirmed that Sars came to his house and took his furniture in July.
In an interview on Podcast and Chill, he opened up about how he was doing well before the pandemic hit.
He was contacted by Sars and told he owed them more than R2m He paid the first R1m and made a monthly payment plan but failed to sustain that.
“I was calling people I worked with. I called many people, but they didn't come to my rescue. Every time I would call people and ask can you help and they never did.”
