TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Uncle Waffles serves ‘the freshest amapiano songs’ in her debut on BBC

09 September 2022 - 12:30
Joy Mphande Journalist
DJ Uncle Waffles made her debut on a BBC radio station.
Image: Instagram/ Uncle Waffles

Lungelihle “Uncle Waffles” Zwane has taken the UK by storm after making her debut on, BBC Radio 1.

This after the 22-year-old DJ from Swaziland took to her social media to announced she had joined BBC Radio 1’s as a host.

Uncle Waffles kicked off her 60-minute set playing Vigro Deep, Kabza De Small, Njelic and Thabza Tee, DJ Maphorisa and Focalistic, among others.

Watch the video below:

The DJ was beaming with pride when announcing her gig with the renowned radio station. 

“So proud to announce I will be joining BBC Radio 1’s residency as a host where I will be shedding the spotlight on the genre that changed my life, amapiano, and some of its hottest songs to date. Every Thursday night 11pm UK time and midnight SA time,” Uncle Waffles wrote.

After going viral in 2021, Uncle Waffles has been co-signed by many renowned stars including rapper Drake and former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.

In March this year, the DJ had her first UK tour going from London to Birmingham, Manchester, Dublin and Bournemouth.

Uncle Waffles celebrates 6-million all-time streams on her Apple Music account since releasing her first EP Red Dragon.

Her hit single Tanzania has been making the rounds on streaming platforms. 

She took to her timeline on Friday to thank her fans for their support.

You guys are amazing,” she wrote.

