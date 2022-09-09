After going viral in 2021, Uncle Waffles has been co-signed by many renowned stars including rapper Drake and former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.
In March this year, the DJ had her first UK tour going from London to Birmingham, Manchester, Dublin and Bournemouth.
Uncle Waffles celebrates 6-million all-time streams on her Apple Music account since releasing her first EP Red Dragon.
Her hit single Tanzania has been making the rounds on streaming platforms.
She took to her timeline on Friday to thank her fans for their support.
“You guys are amazing,” she wrote.
WATCH | Uncle Waffles serves ‘the freshest amapiano songs’ in her debut on BBC
Image: Instagram/ Uncle Waffles
Lungelihle “Uncle Waffles” Zwane has taken the UK by storm after making her debut on, BBC Radio 1.
This after the 22-year-old DJ from Swaziland took to her social media to announced she had joined BBC Radio 1’s as a host.
Uncle Waffles kicked off her 60-minute set playing Vigro Deep, Kabza De Small, Njelic and Thabza Tee, DJ Maphorisa and Focalistic, among others.
Watch the video below:
The DJ was beaming with pride when announcing her gig with the renowned radio station.
“So proud to announce I will be joining BBC Radio 1’s residency as a host where I will be shedding the spotlight on the genre that changed my life, amapiano, and some of its hottest songs to date. Every Thursday night 11pm UK time and midnight SA time,” Uncle Waffles wrote.
After going viral in 2021, Uncle Waffles has been co-signed by many renowned stars including rapper Drake and former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.
In March this year, the DJ had her first UK tour going from London to Birmingham, Manchester, Dublin and Bournemouth.
Uncle Waffles celebrates 6-million all-time streams on her Apple Music account since releasing her first EP Red Dragon.
Her hit single Tanzania has been making the rounds on streaming platforms.
She took to her timeline on Friday to thank her fans for their support.
“You guys are amazing,” she wrote.
Say what? English football star Jesse Lingard wants Uncle Waffles to play at his birthday party
Tweeps react to Uncle Waffles' one hour DJ set allegedly costing R80k — R120k
'I'm bisexual': Uncle Waffles opens up about her sexuality and love life
'You guys are so weird' — Uncle Waffles reacts to transgender rumours
SNAPS | Good vibes and fun times — Inside Uncle Waffles’ 22nd birthday party
Fans rally behind Uncle Waffles after trolls drag her for UK DJ set
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos