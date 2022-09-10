×

TshisaLIVE

Uncle Waffles and Nomzamo Mbatha join the Global Citizen festival line-up

10 September 2022 - 10:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Nomzamo Mbatha to host the 2022 Global Citizen event.
Image: Sims Tshabalala
Image: Sims Tshabalala

As the Global Citizen Festival marks its 10th year anniversary, all the stops have been brought out to make it an event worth remembering.

Since the last line-ups for the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in New York City and Accra, Ghana, on September 24 were announced, with Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, TEMS headlining the show, more stars have been added to the line-ups.

Uncle Waffles will join the line-up of performers, with Berla Mundi, Joselyn Dumas, Michaela Coel, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Sabrina Dhowre Elba joining as presenters.

10th anniversary Global Citizen Festival to be held in New York and Ghana

Lebashe chair Tshepo Mahloele is a key part of the 10th anniversary event and initiatives to end global poverty after his appointment as patron of ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Additionally, activists, including recipients of the 2022 Global Citizen Prize, will take the stage alongside other international changemakers to inspire urgent action from the festival audience.

 “As the first female mayor of the city of Accra, after 124 years of a male-dominated office, it is a pleasure to be hosting the Global Citizen Festival — a spectacular event that will bring together incredible artists, world leaders, and everyday citizens to help empower girls and women, defend the planet and create lasting, positive change,” Accra mayor Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey said in a statement.

Global Citizen is calling on world leaders gathered at the UN General Assembly, to end extreme poverty.

