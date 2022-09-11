The Black Motions band member and DJ Zinhle welcomed their first child together on September 8 last year.
In the second season of her reality show, DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected, the proud parents revealed they had sealed the deal ilobolo ceremony and were building a home together.
“Bongani and I have a goal. We want to build a house and for us to build a house we understand how much work it's going to take,” Zinhle said.
The couple have got a lot of flak on social media for their blended family.
DJ Zinhle, who has a daughter with rapper AKA, has said she wants both her babies' fathers involved in their lives, but her biggest concern is her children.
“The kind of family we have always makes people talk. I don't know why it's so weird that we all want to get along. Our biggest concern is the children.”
'My precious daughter' — Mörda writes a heartfelt message to baby Asante
Image: Instagram/ Murdah Bongz
Bongani “Mörda” Mohosana is beaming with pride after his daughter's first birthday.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the father of two shared an adorable home video of baby Asante and his wife DJ Zinhle, posting a heartfelt message in celebration of her birthday.
“My precious daughter; no words can express how your life changed me to be a better father, husband, friend, musician. I know one day you will go through daddy’s Instagram and will see how my life changed since you came into this world. I love you. Happy birthday, Asante, wa Papa.”
DJ Zinhle also took to her timeline, posting a sweet birthday message.
“Happy birthday my sweet baby. God has blessed me so much. You bring us so much love and happiness. Ukhule Saint Sainty.”
