SNAPS | Inside Nomzamo Mbatha’s luxury Italian vacation

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha is soaking up the sun and goodness in Italy on her vacay.

She shared the breathtaking snaps on her Instagram timeline where she is having the time of her life on a yacht while taking in the majestic views in Positano.

“Time out with the most beautiful humans,” she captioned her Instagram post.

In the snap, she is with her people, and in one of the pictures Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi can be spotted among the group holidaying with Nomzamo.