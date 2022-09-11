×

TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Nomzamo Mbatha’s luxury Italian vacation

11 September 2022 - 12:00
Nomzamo Mbatha is on holiday in Italy living the life.
Image: Nomzamo Mbatha/ Instagram

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha is soaking up the sun and goodness in Italy on her vacay.

She shared the breathtaking snaps on her Instagram timeline where she is having the time of her life on a yacht while taking in the majestic views in Positano. 

“Time out with the most beautiful humans,” she captioned her Instagram post. 

In the snap, she is with her people, and in one of the pictures Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi can be spotted among the group holidaying with Nomzamo.

This vacay comes after Nomzamo wrapped up shooting her biggest local production. 

She told TshisaLIVE she is not just the leading lady but also an executive director, and she is killing it.

The drama series, set in the 1700s, tells the story of iconic African king Shaka Zulu, Shaka Ilembe, documenting his early childhood to adulthood.

It took nearly six years for the Bomb production team to research to ensure special attention is paid to even the smallest detail, from its isiZulu narration to the costumes.

“I don't say it would have done the story justice if we wanted to sanitise it. We're not sanitising language, we're not sanitising the way of life ... I think if we wanted to give it a different eye that is more European, it would take away from the authenticity and that would immediately be jarring to the viewer,” she said.

