Dr Malinga thanks Malema and Black Coffee for support after emotional pleas

Popular musician Dr Malinga has thanked musicians, politicians, businesspeople and fans who reached out to assist him.
Malinga was the talk of Mzansi last week when he broke down while speaking about his financial difficulties.
In an interview on Podcast and Chill, Malinga said the SA Revenue Service (Sars) had hit with a R2m bill, which he failed to pay.
The taxman came to repossess his things in July, leaving him distressed and without support.
“I was calling people I worked with. I called many people, but they didn't come to my rescue. Every time I would call people and ask 'can you help' and they never did.”
His comments led to an outpouring of love and assistance from people across the country.
Malinga later told fans things are looking up and he had managed to scores some gigs, including being on the bill of Makhadzi's upcoming one woman show.
EFF leader Julius Malema was among those who reached out to Malinga, and the star gave him a shoutout.
“I would like to thank Julius Malema for reaching out to me. Thanks my brother for being attached to the people who need help. You're such a great example.”
He also thanked musicians Black Coffee, Busiswa, Kabza De Small, Oskido and others.
He also sent a message to his fans, thanking them for sticking by him.
“Thanks to all my fans who are just amazing every second on my life.”
