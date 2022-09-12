'I'm voting for everyone' — 'Idols SA' season 18's top 10 is announced
Idols SA is nearing the finish line and getting the ball rolling after the top 10 were announced on Sunday night.
Nozi and Noxolo stole viewers’ hearts and got the most praise as they effortlessly slid into the top 10.
Nozi sang Jennifer Hudson’s Giving Myself, reducing judge Thembi Seete to tears.
“Stay vulnerable because it translates to your work,” she said. While Somizi got on stage to give Nozi a “whoo-shem!” an ecstatic JR said: “We might as well shut down the show because Idols is done.”
Taking on Jazmine Sullivan’s Masterpiece (Mona Lisa) was Noxolo, a performance which earned her a standing ovation from JR and Somizi. “You are what we call the underdog. Most of us didn’t see this diva coming. Uyasingena!” said Thembi.
Here are the top 10:
South Africa – your #IdolsSA Top 10! Voting has already opened, and you have until 22:00 on Tuesday to do your best to save your fave!— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) September 11, 2022
Vote here: https://t.co/gOcohKivfK pic.twitter.com/HcrNsSrPnV
“Performing with Kelly Khumalo was amazing. It was frightening at first, but I had to connect with her because she is such a powerhouse,” she told TshisaLIVE.
The 25-year-old from Durban spoke of receiving great advice about her music career from the Empini hit maker.
“She encouraged me to be myself, be strong and bold in my character and the music I want to pursue in future.”
Hope Mkhway, who made it all the way to the Idols SA top 12, unfortunately didn't make it to the next round. In a young QnA with TshisaLIVE the aspiring musician said she wanted to make music that heals.
Did you anticipate you'd make it this far?
I was hoping I would. I did sort of have a gut feeling that I could. But there was some doubt, I won't lie. There was some doubt because, my goodness, there are so many talented human beings here. But the fact that I made it this far goes to show I have something going on. I'm so grateful. I'm hoping the Idols platform will push me to build a greater career, amplify the talent I have out into the world so that greater opportunities may come forth. And I'm hoping this platform allows me to do what I'm supposed to be doing, which is making music that heals people.
Zee got it !! She has it !! The vibe , the melody ! The voice !! I would groove to her 💕🙏🏾💙 @IdolsSA #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/SbMK3pdaTu— Cape Town Twins (@TheCPTtwins) September 11, 2022
#idolssa nozi is my fighter ❤️🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️😍 how can someone have so much control of her voice! Wow!!! pic.twitter.com/rbGdqbeJJ6— Mphowabadimo 🇿🇦Beauty Tukura❤️Trenches (@ThuliSaul_) September 11, 2022
Okayyy!! That's it I'm voting for everyone! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #idolssa @IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/eoJKwAfZve— Sinalo_Titus❤ (@Nalo_Titus) September 11, 2022
Well, damn Noxolo!!! 😭😭😭❤️🙌🏼 #idolssa pic.twitter.com/gAekJLgeDl— Lee 🌸 (@Lerato__Molapo) September 11, 2022
Y'all hear me out .... Performance of the night 💯🔥🔥🔥👏. Nozi setting the bar way too high. She is one to look out for #idolssa pic.twitter.com/yIhsqQOxEi— Ndlovukazi 👑 (@Lewanika_Lesedi) September 11, 2022
For me, this episode belonged to Nozi, Noxolo and Thapelo— Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) September 11, 2022
PERFORMANCE!!! 👌🏿#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/aen0cwuJNi
I repeat! Mpilwenhle is the one to look out for🤞🏾. She's in a league of her own. She's consistent & hasn't had a bad performance so far #idolssa pic.twitter.com/cCmyizmj2c— 👠Nolali👠 (@Amza_5) September 11, 2022
The melody !! Tesmin-Robyn can sing 😍💛. Looking beautiful with her beautiful voice— Cape Town Twins (@TheCPTtwins) September 11, 2022
#IdolsSA @IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/1GCMO9SoFS
#idolssa A league of her own. She is Fire 🔥 🔥 She murdered that song. She might as well go straight to the finals. She is mopping the floor.— Ncebakazi Leona Nompula (@LeonaNcebsie) September 11, 2022
Great Performance 👍 👌 👍 pic.twitter.com/b52xHIUN1Q