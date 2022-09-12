×

TshisaLIVE

'I'm voting for everyone' — 'Idols SA' season 18's top 10 is announced

12 September 2022 - 16:50
Nozi impressed the viewers on Sunday with her rendition of Jennifer Hudson's 'Giving Myself'.
Image: Instagram/ Nozipho Phume

Idols SA is nearing the finish line and getting the ball rolling after the top 10 were announced on Sunday night. 

Nozi and Noxolo stole viewers’ hearts and got the most praise as they effortlessly slid into the top 10. 

Nozi sang Jennifer Hudson’s Giving Myself, reducing judge Thembi Seete to tears.

“Stay vulnerable because it translates to your work,” she said. While Somizi got on stage to give Nozi a “whoo-shem!” an ecstatic JR said: “We might as well shut down the show because Idols is done.”

Taking on Jazmine Sullivan’s Masterpiece (Mona Lisa) was Noxolo, a performance which earned her a standing ovation from JR and Somizi. “You are what we call the underdog. Most of us didn’t see this diva coming. Uyasingena!” said Thembi. 

Here are the top 10:

“Performing with Kelly Khumalo was amazing. It was frightening at first, but I had to connect with her because she is such a powerhouse,” she told TshisaLIVE.  

The 25-year-old from Durban spoke of receiving great advice about her music career from the Empini hit maker.

“She encouraged me to be myself, be strong and bold in my character and the music I want to pursue in future.”

Hope Mkhway, who made it all the way to the Idols SA top 12, unfortunately didn't make it to the next round. In a young QnA with TshisaLIVE the aspiring musician said she wanted to make music that heals. 

Did you anticipate you'd make it this far?

I was hoping I would. I did sort of have a gut feeling that I could. But there was some doubt, I won't lie. There was some doubt because, my goodness, there are so many talented human beings here. But the fact that I made it this far goes to show I have something going on. I'm so grateful. I'm hoping the Idols platform will push me to build a greater career, amplify the talent I have out into the world so that greater opportunities may come forth. And I'm hoping this platform allows me to do what I'm supposed to be doing, which is making music that heals people.

