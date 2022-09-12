'I'm voting for everyone' — 'Idols SA' season 18's top 10 is announced

Idols SA is nearing the finish line and getting the ball rolling after the top 10 were announced on Sunday night.

Nozi and Noxolo stole viewers’ hearts and got the most praise as they effortlessly slid into the top 10.

Nozi sang Jennifer Hudson’s Giving Myself, reducing judge Thembi Seete to tears.

“Stay vulnerable because it translates to your work,” she said. While Somizi got on stage to give Nozi a “whoo-shem!” an ecstatic JR said: “We might as well shut down the show because Idols is done.”

Taking on Jazmine Sullivan’s Masterpiece (Mona Lisa) was Noxolo, a performance which earned her a standing ovation from JR and Somizi. “You are what we call the underdog. Most of us didn’t see this diva coming. Uyasingena!” said Thembi.

Here are the top 10: