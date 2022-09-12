Replying to his tweet, Yizo Yizo actor Innocent Masuku, who was a guest on the podcast, shared how drug addiction had cost him everything when he was in his prime in the entertainment industry.
‘Lives are changed’: Sol Phenduka reflects on the impact of ‘Podcast and Chill’
Image: Instagram/Sol Phenduka via MALIGANT MEDIA
Podcast and Chill co-host and Kaya 959 radio presenter Sol Phenduka has shared his opinion of the impact the podcast has on its audience, guests and the industry.
Reflecting on previous calls on Twitter for the podcast to be cancelled due to controversial topics and guests, Sol expressed relief at the podcast being able to overcome such moments.
He mentioned on Twitter celebrities whose lives had been changed after appearing on the show.
“Imagine if the podcast had been successfully cancelled. Imagine! Zola’s story wouldn't have been told, Dr Malinga wouldn’t be getting help — lives wouldn’t have been changed. The entire Podcast and Chill team. Lives are changed. So many chillers out there. Lives changed and saved.”
Replying to his tweet, Yizo Yizo actor Innocent Masuku, who was a guest on the podcast, shared how drug addiction had cost him everything when he was in his prime in the entertainment industry.
“Even my story too, my brother ... Believe me when I say a lot has changed after my interview. Podcast with MacG gave me life, brother,” he said.
“I will forever says thanks a lot to ProHeed, Bra T and Mom Zodwa Zwane for making it possible. Keep on changing lives.”
Another reference Sol made was about Dr Malinga, who has experienced an outpouring of love and support since his emotional interview with Mac G, speaking of his woes after Sars auctioned his belongings to recover his debt to the revenue service.
Since the interview, the Via Orlando hitmaker has received help from other celebs as well as fans. Makhadzi has added him to the line-up of her upcoming show.
Besides not being cancelled and defying the odds, Sol and MacG have loads to celebrate as their podcast reached one of its biggest milestone yet. On their official Instagram account they shared that they've reached 100-million views on YouTube.
“The chillers made it happen. Huge shout-out to them chillers. Huge love from the team to each and one of you,” they said.
