×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘Lives are changed’: Sol Phenduka reflects on the impact of ‘Podcast and Chill’

12 September 2022 - 11:00
Sol Phenduka says 'Podcast and Chill' changes lives.
Sol Phenduka says 'Podcast and Chill' changes lives.
Image: Instagram/Sol Phenduka via MALIGANT MEDIA

Podcast and Chill co-host and Kaya 959 radio presenter Sol Phenduka has shared his opinion of the impact the podcast has on its audience, guests and the industry.

Reflecting on previous calls on Twitter for the podcast to be cancelled due to controversial topics and guests, Sol expressed relief at the podcast being able to overcome such moments.

He mentioned on Twitter celebrities whose lives had been changed after appearing on the show.

“Imagine if the podcast had been successfully cancelled. Imagine! Zola’s story wouldn't have been told, Dr Malinga wouldn’t be getting help — lives wouldn’t have been changed. The entire Podcast and Chill team. Lives are changed. So many chillers out there. Lives changed and saved.”

Replying to his tweet, Yizo Yizo actor Innocent Masuku, who was a guest on the podcast, shared how drug addiction had cost him everything when he was in his prime in the entertainment industry.

“Even my story too, my brother ... Believe me when I say a lot has changed after my interview. Podcast with MacG gave me life, brother,” he said.

“I will forever says thanks a lot to ProHeed, Bra T and Mom Zodwa Zwane for making it possible. Keep on changing lives.”

Another reference Sol made was about Dr Malinga, who has experienced an outpouring of love and support since his emotional interview with Mac G, speaking of his woes after Sars auctioned his belongings to recover his debt to the revenue service. 

Since the interview, the Via Orlando hitmaker has received help from other celebs as well as fans. Makhadzi has added him to the line-up of her upcoming show.

Besides not being cancelled and defying the odds, Sol and MacG have loads to celebrate as their podcast reached one of its biggest milestone yet. On their official Instagram account they shared that they've reached 100-million views on YouTube.

“The chillers made it happen. Huge shout-out to them chillers. Huge love from the team to each and one of you,” they said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Dr Malinga thanks Malema and Black Coffee for support after emotional pleas

"I would like to thank Julius Malema for reaching out to me. Thanks my brother for being attached to the people who need help. You're such a great ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

I loved his intensity: Zolisa Xaluva praises Menzi Ngubane

'I loved Menzi's commitment to every character he's ever played.'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

It's epic! Tweeps react to Dame Dash on 'Podcast and Chill'

'Dame Dash was preaching.'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

MacG and John Steenhuisen slammed over ‘roadkill’ comment

"I wonder what this resenting energy is coming from," tweeted one.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Sol Phenduka breaks his silence on Kaya 959 breakfast show debacle

'Its a new show, all things have been considered, all feedback is welcome about this and everything else' but like I always say' people should give ...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dr Malinga breaks down on 'Podcast and Chill' over repossessed assets TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Yasss queen! Zozibini Tunzi soaks up the sun in Italy TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside Bianca Naidoo’s 40th birthday celebration TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Inside former Miss SA runner up Thato Mosehle’s bridal shower TshisaLIVE
  5. Nasty C hangs out with Ella Mai and T.I.'s son at his 'first ever football game' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'