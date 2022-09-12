×

TshisaLIVE

‘Rest in peace king’ — Tributes pour in for Alaska group member Thibos

12 September 2022 - 11:01
Joy Mphande Journalist
Thabo "Thibos" Tsotetsi has died.
Image: Facebook/ Alaska Kwaito

Kwaito group Alaska have lost another member after Thabo “Thibos” Tsotetsi died.

Kalawa Jazzmee record label owner Oscar “Oskido” Mdlongwa confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE. He said the family would provide more details surrounding his cause of death.

Oskido took to his Instagram timeline to pen his tribute to the late star on Sunday.

Thibos' death follows the passing of the group's lead singer Les MaAda in November 2013.

The Alaska quintet started with five members, namely Lucky Mlakana, Thabo Tsotetsi, Andrew Moloisane, Siphiwe Picat and  Les , but had become a trio consisting of Siphiwe, Les and Thabo.

The band, originating from Soweto, was first noticed by Oskido.

The band has been around the kwaito industry for more than a decade, and their music remains relevant in 2022 with their timeless hit songs including Accuse and Woshi still making the rounds on music platforms. 

Condolences to Thibos' family and friend have flooded timeline. 

 “Rest in peace Thibos,” wrote Theo Kgosinkwe.

The EFF sends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the kwaito star Thabo “Crazy Thibos” Tsotetsi ,who was a member of Alaska. The talent he shared with SA will forever be cherished. May his soul rest in revolutionary and perfect peace," read the statement shared on the EFF's Twitter page. 

