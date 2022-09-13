‘I’m not as hungry as him’ — Slikour says AKA’s hunger for success made him stop rapping

Siyabonga Metane, popularly known as Slikour, has shed light on the reason he considered quitting rap.

In a recent sit-down with Zingah, the former Skwatta Kamp member said seeing AKA come up in the industry made him realise he was no longer as hungry as the rapper was.

“When I knew I need to stop rapping, I literally was around a session with AKA and he was starting,” he said.

“I saw him grow and it was in early 2010-11, and I said yo, this guy is so hungry for this. I was like if this guy is so hungry for this, I can’t allow myself to walk in a second if I know that like I’m second because I’m not as hungry as him and that’s when I lost interest,” Slikour explained.

Watch the video below: