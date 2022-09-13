‘I’m not as hungry as him’ — Slikour says AKA’s hunger for success made him stop rapping
Siyabonga Metane, popularly known as Slikour, has shed light on the reason he considered quitting rap.
In a recent sit-down with Zingah, the former Skwatta Kamp member said seeing AKA come up in the industry made him realise he was no longer as hungry as the rapper was.
“When I knew I need to stop rapping, I literally was around a session with AKA and he was starting,” he said.
“I saw him grow and it was in early 2010-11, and I said yo, this guy is so hungry for this. I was like if this guy is so hungry for this, I can’t allow myself to walk in a second if I know that like I’m second because I’m not as hungry as him and that’s when I lost interest,” Slikour explained.
Watch the video below:
In March 2021, Siyabonga decided to drop his moniker, Slikour, and release a song, Fulfill, under his real name, which was seemingly his last offering as a rapper.
“I love music, listening to artists’ stories and creating the content,” he said, speaking of his venture into business on SlikourOnLife.
“The music saved Siya Metane from Katlehong, Leondale. So that one day he could be here to start and grow a company called SlikourOnLife — that's employed people, sold its equity, brought it back, and still pulls the interest of funders. I’ve learnt the ‘WHY’ is bigger than me because other people live their WHY through it.