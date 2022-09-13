Two former Idols SA contestants, Hope Mkhway and Nandi Ndathane, who bid farewell to the singing competition on Sunday, have shared what they intend to do in the future.
Hope and Nandi left the show after being eliminated in the top 12 of Idols SA, and while it was a sad moment for the two for them, Hope has chosen to look at the bright side of things.
In an interview with Penny Lebyane on Massive Metro, Hope said before going on the competition she didn't know what she was singing for, while Nandi said she planned to go back to school.
“I think having had the chance to do this, to be on such a platform, having the chance to be exposed to so many people in the industry and really understanding my sound, I found my purpose is to heal people through music. I feel like that is why I'm placed here.
“I honestly worked hard on the performance, I gave it my all, I poured my heart out on stage,” said Hope.
Life after ‘Idols SA’ — Hope and Nandi share their plans now that they’re out
Image: Instagram/ Hope Mkhway
Two former Idols SA contestants, Hope Mkhway and Nandi Ndathane, who bid farewell to the singing competition on Sunday, have shared what they intend to do in the future.
Hope and Nandi left the show after being eliminated in the top 12 of Idols SA, and while it was a sad moment for the two for them, Hope has chosen to look at the bright side of things.
In an interview with Penny Lebyane on Massive Metro, Hope said before going on the competition she didn't know what she was singing for, while Nandi said she planned to go back to school.
“I think having had the chance to do this, to be on such a platform, having the chance to be exposed to so many people in the industry and really understanding my sound, I found my purpose is to heal people through music. I feel like that is why I'm placed here.
“I honestly worked hard on the performance, I gave it my all, I poured my heart out on stage,” said Hope.
Nandi said she came from a musical and theatre background that influenced her journey, with her dad playing the guitar for one of the biggest names in Mzansi.
“I want to go back to school and master my craft and work for myself. I plan to go back to do theatre arts."
Speaking to TshisaLIVE when she made it to the top 18, the singer said: "I was hoping I would. I did sort of have a gut feeling that I could possibly. But there was some doubt. There was some doubt because, my goodness, there are so many talented human beings here. But the fact that I made it this far goes to show I have something going on. I'm so grateful
"I'm hoping the Idols platform will help me in terms of pushing me to build a greater career, that it will amplify the talent that I have out into the world so greater opportunities may come forth to my life. And I'm hoping this platform allows for me to do what I'm supposed to be doing, which is making music that heals people."
Five minutes with rising star and 'Idols SA' season 18 top 12 contestant Noxolo
'I'm voting for everyone' — 'Idols SA' season 18's top 10 is announced
Lloyd Cele denies claims that he and his family could be losing their home
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos