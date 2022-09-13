Young SA TV presenters Atule Mazane, 13, Khahliso Khojane, 14, and Thandolwethu Fani, 15, will join a team of energy-filled teens ready to make safaris cool again as host of the National Geographic Kids Africa programme Team Sayari.
The series, which has come to life thanks to Walt Disney Company Africa and its project partners, National Geographic, the US state department, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Wildlife Direct, will air each Saturday on National Geographic Wild (DStv 182, Starsat 221) at 13:00 (CAT) from September 24.
Nairobi-based youths Mysha Hodson, 13, Marita Lucas, 12, Shanah Manjeru, 14, Railey Mwai, 10, and Adarsh Nagda, 12, serve as studio hosts for the show.
Sheilah Sheldone, 13, from Kenya, Toluwanimi Olaoye, 12, from Nigeria, Christian Mekhi, 10, from Rwanda, Sabrina Kilumanga, 10, from Tanzania will join the three SA young stars as field presenters.
Led by the programme’s goal to inspire meaningful, impactful behavioural change in young viewers across the continent and create the next generation of environmental conservation leaders, each episode begins with a DNA-inspired computer named Funzi giving our young presenters missions to complete.
Pan-African kids’ series to inspire the next generation of conservation leaders
Image: Supplied
Young SA TV presenters Atule Mazane, 13, Khahliso Khojane, 14, and Thandolwethu Fani, 15, will join a team of energy-filled teens ready to make safaris cool again as host of the National Geographic Kids Africa programme Team Sayari.
The series, which has come to life thanks to Walt Disney Company Africa and its project partners, National Geographic, the US state department, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Wildlife Direct, will air each Saturday on National Geographic Wild (DStv 182, Starsat 221) at 13:00 (CAT) from September 24.
Nairobi-based youths Mysha Hodson, 13, Marita Lucas, 12, Shanah Manjeru, 14, Railey Mwai, 10, and Adarsh Nagda, 12, serve as studio hosts for the show.
Sheilah Sheldone, 13, from Kenya, Toluwanimi Olaoye, 12, from Nigeria, Christian Mekhi, 10, from Rwanda, Sabrina Kilumanga, 10, from Tanzania will join the three SA young stars as field presenters.
Led by the programme’s goal to inspire meaningful, impactful behavioural change in young viewers across the continent and create the next generation of environmental conservation leaders, each episode begins with a DNA-inspired computer named Funzi giving our young presenters missions to complete.
“Team Sayari is a first in so many ways. African children and experts presenting the continent's wealth of biodiversity treasures has never been seen before. Our child trail blazers reporting from different parts of Africa bring the continent together to work on solutions to the challenges that threaten our wildlife. The power of the series lies in the voices of African children calling each other to action.” said Dr Paula Kahumbu, CEO of Wildlife Direct.
This sets the scene for adventurous journeys, in which the wonders of the natural world, and the need to live more lightly on the planet, are revealed. On their travels, Team Sayari will meet National Geographic Explorers and trailblazers in the fields of conservation, science, nature, wildlife and the environment, learning valuable lessons regarding how to reduce their impact, protect and restore nature in a fun way.
Team Sayari is the result of a collaborative effort between National Geographic, The Walt Disney Company Africa, USAID, the US state department and Wildlife Direct.
“At National Geographic, we believe that when people understand the world better, they care more deeply for it. National Geographic has been igniting the explorer in all of us for 133 years, and Team Sayari is a bright example of this mission and purpose. We cannot wait for viewers across the continent to share in this engaging and entertaining local series, with a hope that it will help develop them into a passionate community of young explorers, inspired to learn about the world in which they live and strive to protect it,” said Christine Service, general manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa.
The series is produced by Kenyan production company White Rhino Films with the aim to celebrate the environment and raise awareness of conservation and associated issues in a fun and relatable way.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
‘End of the Road’, ‘We Own This City’: Five things to stream right now
'I've always chosen to do things that feel right' — Relebogile Mabotja reflects on her career
Newzroom Afrika founders launch entertainment channel 'Movie Room'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos