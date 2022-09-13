‘Thanks Bye’: Dr Malinga sets record straight on Black Coffee’s alleged 500k donation
Musician hit with whopping tax bill by SA Revenue Services asking for donations
Dr Malinga has cleared the air on the monetary donations he's been receiving since his emotional plea on MacG's podcast last week.
The Hangover hit maker has had fans and celebrities sending him money after he became a puddle of tears when he told the story of how the SA Revenue Service (Sars) hit him with a R2m bill.
He opened up about the bill which he failed to pay in a recent Podcast and Chill interview.
“I was calling people I worked with. I called many people, but they didn't come to my rescue. Every time I would call people and ask 'can you help' and they never did.”
After Malinga expressed his gratitude to EFF leader Julius Malema, Busiswa, Kabza De Small, Oskido, Makhadzi and Black Coffee among other celebrities who have offered their assistance, speculation circulated on social media that some had given the star hefty amounts.
Dr Malinga dismissed rumours that he received R500,000 from Black Coffee, but confirmed he received a whopping R20,000 from the DJ.
“Black Coffee sent me money ... he sent me R20,000,” he said.
The musician went on to speak of other monetary donations he had received from fans.
"... also Mr Invisible man with a good heart, BI Phakathi, he sent me R10,000.”
“People are donating money. There's an amount that touched me so much, only R10 came to my account with a reference 'God bless you my brother' ... People are blessing me, I'm just overwhelmed... we are reaching 100 000 now.”
Malinga said he was not taking the donations for granted and was looking to pay it forward and help others in the same situation once he gets back on his feet.