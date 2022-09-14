Former 'YoTV' presenter Lumko 'Johnson' Leqela has died at 32

South African media personality Lumko “Johnson” Leqela has died.

The family of the beloved TV presenter confirmed his death on Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the untimely passing of our beloved Lumko “Johnson” Leqela.”

The cause of death is yet to be announced.

Lumko first entered the public realm as a young teenager on the popular SABC1 YoTV platform then went on to nurture a career in television broadcast, radio production and media at large.

In their own words, Lumko was an “accomplished TV and radio super producer, actor, writer and big deal in most spaces”.

Speaking on the tragic death, Lumko's family said Lumko's death was gut-wrenching.

“This is a gut-wrenching loss to the Leqela family, their loved ones, the LGBTQIA+ community and ultimately to the South African broadcast and television community. Lumko lived a life filled with purpose and authenticity. As we process this shock as a community, let us remember their light in this world. Details on memorial and funeral arrangements will be shared by the family in due course. The family asks that the public and media respect their privacy as they deal with this difficult loss.”

This is a developing story.