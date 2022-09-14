×

TshisaLIVE

Sama28 strips Pulane Maphari of Best Contemporary Faith Album award

14 September 2022 - 10:38
Pulane Maphari has been stripped of her SA Music Award win for Best Contemporary Faith Album.
Image: Instagram/ Pulane Maphari

The Recording Industry of SA (Risa) has withdrawn the SA Music Award for Best Contemporary Faith Album presented to Pulane Maphari at its 28th ceremony recently.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the reason given was that the gospel singer's Sacrificial Worship (Live) project was “repackaged, renamed and paraded as an album she released in 2020 as a new body of work and submitted it for 2021”.

As a result, Risa CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi has suspended the Sama project team and instituted internal disciplinary processes.

The artist was disqualified amid further investigations Risa said were under way to determine whether further action needed to be taken.

“The integrity of the Sama is of the utmost importance. We take seriously any complaint we receive regarding how the winners are chosen and the conduct of our office and the panel of judges. The Samas must be artist-driven and focused,” said Sibisi.

The awards ceremony took place last month and was heavily criticised. 

Reflecting on the 28th instalment, Sibisi said he felt an urgent need to issue a statement after the comments he received shortly after the ceremony failed to impress after a two-year hiatus.

“As a result, I have started direct engagements with record companies and artists, and I will be proposing a major overhaul of our structure, systems and processes in the coming weeks and will make the necessary announcements before the end of September.”

