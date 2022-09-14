Late footballer Senzo Meyiwa's friend Tumelo Madlala, who was among those inside the Vosloorus house when he was shot dead in 2014, sent shockwaves through Twitter during his testimony in court on Tuesday.
His name shot up the Twitter trends list, with tweeps poking holes in his recollection of what allegedly happened on the night the soccer star was gunned down.
Some tweeps remembered his statement in the Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star Netflix docu-series, and compared it to the one in the Pretoria high court.
"What Tumelo said in Senzo Meyiwa's documentary and what he is saying today are two different stories. The dude said Senzo died trying to protect Kelly and now yena he just heard people calling Senzo's name. Can't wait for the defence team to grill him, " wrote one tweep.
While the claim about Longwe Twala running out was a mystery for some, Twitter was filled with people who did not believe the story.
"The first person who was supposed to be hurt is Longwe. And how did the second guy pass Kelly and her family beating up his friend to go to Senzo? And where was Mthoko [Mthokozisi Twala]? And no-one called the police and Longwe didn't scream to wake up the neighbours," tweeted another.
In his testimony as reported by TimesLIVE, Tumelo said a scuffle ensued between them and the intruders on the night Senzo was killed.
He told the court it was during that moment he heard a gunshot.
“After the gun went off, because the kitchen is small, I felt like my ears were closing. That is when I ran to the bedroom.”
Tumelo will continue with his testimony on Wednesday.
Here are some reactions:
Tweeps react to Tumelo Madlala's testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
