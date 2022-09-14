'When we had nothing Maphorisa housed us, fed us and helped us feed ourselves’ — Nota defends Phori

Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi has come to DJ Maphorisa's defence as he faces criticism on social media.

Mac G suggested DJ Maphorisa is an “amapiano gatekeeper” in a recent episode of Podcast and Chill.

“Let me tell you a story about gatekeeping. There is someone who told me that Maphorisa is going to be mad that I am dropping an EP, and I did not ask for his approval.

“Now, I must ask Maphorisa before I drop an EP. They said Maphorisa is going to be mad because I did not ask for his approval because he is a gatekeeper.”

Dr Malinga had also made a comment on the show, claiming a song he made with DJ and music producer Kabza De Small was being withheld by DJ Maphorisa.